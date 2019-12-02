Will Valentine's Day 2019 Bring Love for Retailers?

NATIONAL REPORT — Consumers are expected to spend a record amount on Valentine's Day this year despite a years-long decrease in the percentage of people celebrating the holiday.

According to an annual survey released today by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, respondents said they would spend an average $161.96 on Valentine's Day. This figure represents a 13-percent increase from last year's $143.56 and tops the previous record of $146.84 set in 2016.

Total spending is expected to be $20.7 billion, which is an increase of 6 percent over last year's $19.6 billion and breaks the previous record of $19.7 billion, also set in 2016.

The spending increases come even though only 51 percent of Americans plan to celebrate the holiday, down from 55 percent last year and a high of 63 percent in 2007. It is unclear why the number of consumers celebrating has trended downward over the past 12 years, but spending, while varying with the economy, has generally trended up. The lowest spending during the period was $102.50 in 2009 during the Great Recession, according to the survey.

Of the $18.40 increase in average spending, only $4.26 comes from spending on spouses and significant others, which is expected to total $93.24. Consumers said they would spend $29.87 on other family members (up $4.58); $9.78 on friends (up $2.59); $8.63 on children's classmates or teachers (up $1.37); $7.78 on co-workers (up $2.99); $6.94 on pets (up $1.44); and $5.72 on others (up $1.17).