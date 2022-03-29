The Wills Group Attains Great Place to Work Certification

LA PLATA, MD. — The Wills Group, known for its Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Wash and SMO Motor Fuels brands, announced it has been certified by Great Place to Work as one of the nation's top employers in 2022.

This award is based solely upon what current employees say about their experience working for their employer. This year, 82 percent of Wills Group survey respondents said the company is a great place to work, compared to a 57-percent survey response in a typical U.S.-based company.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work certified, as employee engagement is a top priority at the Wills Group," said Blackie Wills, president and chief operating officer of the Wills Group. "It reflects how we continue to invest in building a great culture, providing rich benefits and instilling a sense of purpose that our employees and communities can embrace. That purpose being keeping 'Lives in Motion.'"

Eighty one percent of survey respondents also agreed that the Wills Group has special and unique benefits, with 88 percent agreeing that they were made to feel welcome upon joining the company. Ninety percent reported feeling good about how the organization contributes to the community through its Ending Childhood Hunger and Enhancing Outdoor Spaces community engagement programs.

"Great Place to Work certification isn't something that comes easily. It takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that the Wills Group is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research, individuals looking for a job are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified workplace. Employees at certified workplaces are also 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Our Wills Group, Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Wash and SMO Motor Fuels teams come to work for more than just a paycheck," said Mark Oliver, executive vice president, talent and people operations with the Wills Group. "They tell us that they are here to learn, make contributions and make an impact."

The Wills Group employee benefits and rewards program includes college tuition reimbursement options and reimbursement for earning a Graduate Equivalency Degree (GED). The company also offers a 401k programs and comprehensive health insurance, maternity, and paternity leave. It now also offers pet insurance to all eligible employees.

Family owned since 1926 and headquartered in La Plata, the Wills Group has 277 retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Wash and SMO Motor Fuels.

Great Place to Work is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience, specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace, according to the company.