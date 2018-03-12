The Winning Attributes of This Year's CSNews Best New Products Awards Honorees

Consumers selected 27 products new to convenience store shelves in the past year for recognition in the 2018 Convenience Store News Best New Products Awards competition.

Now in its 22nd year, the Best New Products Awards competition recognizes and honors the suppliers and wholesalers that introduced the most innovative and high-quality products that meet consumers’ evolving needs.

This year, small bites, products with bold, ethnic flavors and, of course, better-for-you snacks and beverages dominate the winners list.

Judging was supervised by Past Times Marketing, a New York-based consumer research and product testing firm. Entries were rated and awarded points by consumers based on the criteria of taste, value, convenience, healthfulness, ingredients, preparation requirements, appearance and packaging.

Here are the products that caught the eye of our judges…