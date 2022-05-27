Women and Their Allies Fight for Workplace Equity for All

For the past nine years, Convenience Store News’ Top Women in Convenience program has recognized the integral role women play in convenience retailing.



From senior leaders to rising stars to mentors, women are championing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging initiatives throughout the industry.



In this newest TWIC Talk webcast, TWIC Women of the Year honorees discuss their commitment to diversifying their organizations, across gender identity, ethnicity, age and more. They’ll discuss how we can all reach our goals to advance all women in convenience retail and make our workplaces more diverse, involved and empowered.