Working Lunch Podcast: Ben & Jerry’s Activist Deal Signals New Supply Chain Pressures

ORLANDO, Fla. — Align Public Strategies is a full-service public affairs and creative firm that helps corporate brands, governments and nonprofits navigate the outside world and inform their internal decision-making. Each week, the Align team discusses the top items impacting business models on its "Working Lunch" podcast.

On this week's Working Lunch podcast, the Align crew discusses Ben & Jerry’s agreement with a migrant farm worker activist group, which is a big win for an organized movement attempting to disrupt supply chains to companies. The Align crew explains why operators should start paying attention to this group and others as more companies will be asked to reach agreements.

Also in this episode, the Align team looks at how Shake Shack is shaking things up by testing automated restaurants while still saying they want to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Plus, this week's legislative scorecard from across the country, including a win on Capitol Hill over the joint-employer relationship.

Editor's note: This podcast does not necessarily reflect the views of Convenience Store News.