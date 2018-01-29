Working Lunch Podcast: Burger King Fries Federal Communications Commission 

ORLANDO, Fla. — Align Public Strategies is a full-service public affairs and creative firm that helps corporate brands, governments and nonprofits navigate the outside world and inform their internal decision-making. Each week, the Align team discusses the top items impacting business models on its "Working Lunch" podcast.

On this week's podcast, the Align team discusses how Burger King fried the Federal Communications Commission with a viral video that used the Whopper to explain what’s wrong with Net Neutrality. In the process, it became the first quick-service restaurant to take on a major policy issue this publicly during the Trump administration. The Align crew weighs in on great marketing vs. what happens when brands take on controversial policies. There’s risk and reward.

Also on this week’s show, Starbucks goes grande on paid sick leave and parental leave, joining a growing list of large employers doing more for their hourly workers.

And, in the rejuvenated Paul Revere segment of the podcast — where Align sheds light on emerging topics — the team discusses why Uber is talking to the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) about portable benefits for workers. Plus, the legislative scorecard from around the country.

