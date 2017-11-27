Working Lunch Podcast: A 'Chaos Strategist's' View of the Future Workforce

ORLANDO, Fla. — Align Public Strategies is a full-service public affairs and creative firm that helps corporate brands, governments and nonprofits navigate the outside world and inform their internal decision-making. Each week, the Align team discusses the top items impacting business models on its "Working Lunch" podcast.

On this week's Working Lunch podcast, the Align crew interviews Fred LeFranc from Results Thru Strategy. Topics discussed include: what the leading strategist in the restaurant industry thinks will happen with a dramatically shifting workforce; how brands are finding ways to attract customers and employees; the influence of private equity firms; and what’s keeping restaurant CEOs around the country up at night.

