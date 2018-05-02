Working Lunch Podcast: Fight for $15 Protests Return

ORLANDO, Fla. — Align Public Strategies is a full-service public affairs and creative firm that helps corporate brands, governments and nonprofits navigate the outside world and inform their internal decision-making. Each week, the Align team discusses the top items impacting business models on its "Working Lunch" podcast.

On this week's podcast, the Align team discusses how the Fight for $15 is back with protests scheduled in the coming days, and the message is closely tied to the Civil Rights Movement. Align asks: What’s at stake as the debate heads further into a conversation about equality and human rights

As that is playing out, a lot more information about the actual pay disparity between CEOs and rank-and-file workers is also being revealed publicly. The Align crew explains why the early numbers pose a public relations headache for companies.

Also on this week’s show, Amazon, JP Morgan and Warren Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, are taking matters into their own hands with healthcare, giving them a much more important seat at the policy table. Plus, the legislative scorecard from around the country.

