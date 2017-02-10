Working Lunch Podcast: The Motivation & Impact of Target's $15 Per Hour Wage Hike

ORLANDO, Fla. — Align Public Strategies is a full-service public affairs and creative firm that helps corporate brands, governments and nonprofits navigate the outside world and inform their internal decision-making. Each week, the Align team discusses the top items impacting business models on its "Working Lunch" podcast.

On this week's Working Lunch podcast, the Align crew discusses Target Corp.'s plans to boost its minimum wage to $15 for store workers and what impact it will have on other employers. This move is more about an overall business strategy than a few weeks of good public relations and media attention, according to Align.

Also in this episode, the Align crew discusses how the franchise business model took a hit this week with a report that puts some of the blame for low wages around the country, despite low unemployment, on restaurant companies. Plus, this week's legislative scorecard and a twist on paid leave that includes time off to care for a new puppy.

