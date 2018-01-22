Working Lunch Podcast: National Movement Begins Over the Tip Credit

ORLANDO, Fla. — Align Public Strategies is a full-service public affairs and creative firm that helps corporate brands, governments and nonprofits navigate the outside world and inform their internal decision-making. Each week, the Align team discusses the top items impacting business models on its "Working Lunch" podcast.

On this week's podcast, the Align team discusses how the same group of restaurant servers that got Maine's tip credit reinstated is rapidly organizing around the country and recruiting new members to stop other states and cities from trying to cut a large portion of their income.

Joshua Chaisson, the co-founder of Restaurant Workers of America, says they are ready to take on unions, and are a strong opponent. He spoke to Working Lunch for an extended interview about the group's strategy, how they are funded, and the message about basic math they are taking all over the country.

