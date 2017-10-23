Working Lunch Podcast: New Push for Portable Benefits Costly for Employers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Align Public Strategies is a full-service public affairs and creative firm that helps corporate brands, governments and nonprofits navigate the outside world and inform their internal decision-making. Each week, the Align team discusses the top items impacting business models on its "Working Lunch" podcast.

On this week's Working Lunch podcast, the Align crew explains how the conversation about portable benefits for independent contractors is heating up because of a state bill filed in Washington that would force employers to pay into a shared fund. The Align team details how changes in the “Gig Economy” are shaping this type of policy — possibly for all employers.

Also in this episode, the Align team discusses several cases the U.S. Supreme Court will rule on this session that impact operators and their employees. An attorney from the Jackson Lewis P.C. law firm provides his expert analysis on these matters before the court.

Plus, this week's legislative scorecard from across the country, including the governor's decision in California over a wage shaming bill.

