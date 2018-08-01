Working Lunch Podcast: Political Threats & Opportunities Ahead in 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. — Align Public Strategies is a full-service public affairs and creative firm that helps corporate brands, governments and nonprofits navigate the outside world and inform their internal decision-making. Each week, the Align team discusses the top items impacting business models on its "Working Lunch" podcast.

Congress and state legislators are back to work and on this week's podcast, the team at Align is looking ahead at the policy and political issues expected to impact employers most in 2018. They reveal which states are hotspots for key issues affecting business models, and discuss how states and local governments will respond to federal tax reform.

Plus, the legislative scorecard from across the country, including a preview of how the tipped income conversation is playing out.

Editor's note: This podcast does not necessarily reflect the views of Convenience Store News.