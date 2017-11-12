Working Lunch Podcast: Restaurants Called Out Over Sexual Harassment 

ORLANDO, Fla. — Align Public Strategies is a full-service public affairs and creative firm that helps corporate brands, governments and nonprofits navigate the outside world and inform their internal decision-making. Each week, the Align team discusses the top items impacting business models on its "Working Lunch" podcast.

On this week's Working Lunch podcast, the Align crew discusses former presidential candidate and current U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ call for a cultural revolution in which he named “restaurants and offices all over this country” as part of the sexual harassment problem. His comments are tied to more high-profile cases of assault allegations that have been widely reported.

In this episode, the Align team examines the politics of this issue and how it is now being linked to other policies involving women and equality. Plus, the legislative scorecard from across the country, including a new memo from the National Labor Relations Board’s general counsel laying out how he plans to address Obama-era joint employer decisions and standards.

