Working Lunch Podcast: TGI Fridays Wage Theft Settlement Signals More Employer Scrutiny

ORLANDO, Fla. — Align Public Strategies is a full-service public affairs and creative firm that helps corporate brands, governments and nonprofits navigate the outside world and inform their internal decision-making. Each week, the Align team discusses the top items impacting business models on its "Working Lunch" podcast.

On this week's Working Lunch podcast, the Align crew discusses why “there's blood in the water" after TGI Fridays settled for more than $19 million over alleged wage theft. Trial lawyers focused on labor issues have been watching the results closely and employers should expect further scrutiny.

Also in this episode, the Align team explains how lawmakers in the District of Columbia are backing off of aggressive policy initiatives involving labor standards and what this means for businesses who have been appealing to the city for relief. Plus, this week's legislative scorecard from across the country.

Editor's note: This podcast does not necessarily reflect the views of Convenience Store News.