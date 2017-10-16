Working Lunch Podcast: Wage-Shaming Bill Reaches Calif. Gov's Desk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Align Public Strategies is a full-service public affairs and creative firm that helps corporate brands, governments and nonprofits navigate the outside world and inform their internal decision-making. Each week, the Align team discusses the top items impacting business models on its "Working Lunch" podcast.

On this week's Working Lunch podcast, the Align crew discusses what California Governor Jerry Brown will do with a wage-shaming bill sitting on his desk, and how his decision could impact states and employers around the country.

Also in this episode, the Align team presents a revealing interview with one of the country's top legal minds on wage and hour issues. Hear analysis from the Jackson Lewis Law Firm about the Tip Credit Rule and why operators should keep an eye on it in the courts. Plus, this week's legislative scorecard from across the country.

Editor's note: This podcast does not necessarily reflect the views of Convenience Store News.