Yesway & Dr Pepper Offer College Tuition Reimbursement Grants

DES MOINES, Iowa — Yesway and Dr Pepper are going back to school this season by teaming up to offer $500 college tuition reimbursement grants to 10 students.

From Aug. 29 through Nov. 6, there are two ways to enter:

Use the Yesway app or Yesway Rewards card and purchase any Dr Pepper 12-pack to receive a free Dr Pepper fountain drink and one entry; or Print your name, residential address, phone number and date of birth on a 3x5 card and mail to 2018 Dr Pepper/Yesway College Tuition Giveaway at PO Box 6136, Dept. Y, Clear Lake, Mich., 53319.

Entrants must be a legal U.S. resident residing in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma or Texas and 18 or older. Official rules can be viewed here.

The Yesway and Dr Pepper tuition reimbursement grants can be applied to cover college or postsecondary vocational institution tuition, fees, books, supplies, equipment, related educational expenses and on-campus room and board, or to pay off student loans for the above expenses.

The prize-winning checks will be sent directly to the college/university or vocational school of the individual winners or their designee.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Dr Pepper to offer our customers the chance to win college tuition," said Derek Gaskins, Yesway's senior vice president of merchandising and procurement. "At Yesway, learning is very important to us as an organization, and we are excited to help hardworking college students achieve their goals. Good luck to everyone who enters."

Des Moines-based Yesway is the convenience store banner of BW Gas & Convenience and currently operates 150 c-stores in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, South Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska.