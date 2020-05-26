Yesway Gives Rewards Members Thousands of Ways to Win This Summer

DES MOINES, Iowa, and CLOVIS, N.M. — Yesway and Allsup's convenience stores are inviting customers to "Fuel Up Your Summer for Winning!", which offers them the chance to win thousands of instant prizes, including gas for a year, a trip to Iceland and more.

Yesway Rewards members will receive digital game tickets delivered to their email address upon purchasing a participating product using their registered Yesway Rewards card or mobile app. They can then open the digital game ticket to potentially win an instant prize and earned sweepstakes entries.

Customers will receive one entry into the grand prize sweepstakes drawing with the purchase of any one-liter Icelandic Glacial product with their Yesway Rewards membership. One winner will receive the Yesway Summer Sweepstakes Grand Prize of an all-expense paid trip to Iceland, valued at $7,000.

They can also win one of eight prizes of free gas for a year with the purchase of select products from brands such as Dr Pepper, Red Bull, Coca-Cola, Jack Link's, Gatorade, Monster Energy, Fiji Water and Body Armor. Thousands of other instant prizes will be awarded with a qualifying purchase.

Yesway Rewards members can participate in the sweepstakes from May 6 through Aug. 25.

Allsup's customers are also invited to fuel up their summer and enter to win the grand prize of a Polaris Sportsman 570 all-terrain vehicle, valued at $6,899.

Other prizes include eight giveaways of free gas for a year with the purchase of select Pepsi, Monster Energy, M&M's, Skittles, Snickers, Blue Bunny, Powerade, and Allsup's tortilla, chicharrones and other private label snack products. Weekly prizes, such as 65-inch TVs, Apple AirPods, a Microsoft Xbox, Apple iPods and more will also be awarded with a qualifying purchase.

To enter, Allsup's customers can buy qualifying items while supplies last, snap a photo of their receipt and submit it to allsupscontest.com.

Allsup's customers can enter to win from May 17 through Sept. 25.

"For the second summer in a row, we are thrilled to partner with our winning suppliers to provide opportunities for our customers to win thousands of amazing prizes," said Derek Gaskins, chief marketing officer. "The sweepstakes is a terrific way to engage with our Yesway Rewards members and our loyal Allsup's customers during the peak summer selling season. We are excited to make this summer one for winning at Yesway and Allsup's, and encourage everyone to come in to shop with us and enter to win!"

Based in Des Moines, Yesway is the operating retail arm of BW Gas & Conveniences Holdings LLC. It acquired Clovis-based Allsup's in November 2019. Its portfolio consists of 415 c-stores in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.