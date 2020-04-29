​Yesway Implements End-to-End PCI Compliant Solution 

DES MOINES, Iowa — Yesway tapped managed network service provider Acumera to fully secure its entire store digital estate.

The end-to-end PCI compliant solution will provide Yesway stores with a catalog of security, monitoring, analytics and PCI compliance tools, as well as proactive network support, outage detection, and port-level visibility of all network devices through Acumera's proprietary AcuVigil Dashboard.

"Acumera's technology, services, and team have become an extension of our IT department," said Doug New, chief technology officer at Yesway. "They are able to alleviate much of the compliance burden through their PCI tools, whole-store network management, and cloud-based dashboard."

Acumera's app-based architecture will be instrumental in reducing the number of third-party connections and devices at Yesway stores, the companies stated. Acumera's new AcuLink Endpoint app will enable Yesway staff and third-party technicians to remotely connect to the POS, plus endpoint devices like ATGs and DVRs, in a manner that meets PCI requirements 12.3.8 and 12.3.9.

According to the companies, this will protect network devices, increase operational efficiencies, reduce tech visits and expenses, and lead to faster problem resolution to keep stores up and running.

"Forward-thinking businesses like Yesway are a pleasure to work for, as they leverage Acumera’s full suite of services offered by our patent-protected technology," Acumera Chairman and CEO William Morrow said. "Our team is proud to serve Yesway and is dedicated to their success."

A Verifone and Gilbarco certified Managed Network Service Provider, Acumera's comprehensive solution fully secures store networks and POS systems while also providing compliant, secure remote access, 24/7/365 proactive support and a full, cloud-based suite of security, monitoring, analytics, PCI and HACCP compliance tools. Acumera is listed on the Visa and MasterCard Global Registries of PCI compliant service providers.

Based in Des Moines, Yesway is the operating retail arm of BW Gas & Conveniences Holdings LLC. Its portfolio consists of 414 c-stores in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.