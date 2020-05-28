Yesway Implements New Environmental Compliance Platform

DES MOINES, Iowa — Yesway selected Titan Cloud Software as its platform for environmental compliance.

The Nashville-based company also includes 7-Eleven, Circle K, EG Group and others as global customers.

"It was important for us to have a platform that would help us automate the importation of test and inspection records to create efficiencies with repairs, testing, and our existing vendor dispatch system," said Melissa Davis, compliance manager with Yesway. "Given the complexity of our tank systems and our need for real-time alarm tracking and leak detection, we wanted a platform that worked with a number of different tank monitors. We needed a platform that could easily grow and scale with us, given our plans for rapid growth from rebuilds, new construction, and acquisitions."

Titan delivers the industry-standard compliance platform for retail and commercial fuel providers, according to the company. It continues to invest heavily in product technology and customer success.

"Titan Cloud is excited to be partnering with Yesway to help support and deliver a critical component for risk mitigation and compliance management," said John Donnelly III, chief revenue officer for Titan. "Our SaaS platform will enable Yesway's compliance team to scale with a proven solution for fuel management. We look forward to working with Yesway on additional projects as they acquire more convenience stores."

Based in Des Moines, Yesway is the operating retail arm of BW Gas & Conveniences Holdings LLC. Its portfolio consists of 415 c-stores in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.