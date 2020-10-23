2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Candy/Chocolate

KIT KAT Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate, The Hershey Co.

KIT KAT Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate from Hershey features a mashup of two iconic flavors: mint crème on the top and dark chocolate on the bottom, all surrounding light and crispy wafers. This innovative pairing works remarkably well and does not sacrifice the KIT KAT experience of the crunchy wafer texture and crème. This was a firm favorite among the panelists, who called it "a dessert version of a KIT KAT bar."