Convenience Store News Awards Programs

6/4/2025

Foodservice Innovators Awards

Best-in-class convenience foodservice retailers are recognized annually in five categories. 

Category Excellence Awards

Outstanding collaborations between a retailer category manager and their supplier or distributor partner are celebrated in this annual program. 

TWIC logo

Top Women in Convenience

This annual program encompasses four categories honoring female leaders throughout the convenience store industry at all levels of their careers.

Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award

This annual award celebrates a convenience retail company that commits to gender equality and promotes female leadership and advancement.

Technology Leader of the Year logo

Technology Leader of the Year

Small and large convenience retailers that demonstrate exceptional vision and innovation in the development and utilization of tech solutions are recognized annually. 

Future Leaders in Convenience

This annual program celebrates the achievements of emerging leaders aged 35 or under who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the U.S. convenience store industry at large.

Best New Products 2025

Best New Products Awards

The most innovative, high-quality products introduced into the convenience channel that meet consumers' evolving needs are honored annually. 

