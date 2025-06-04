Convenience Store News Awards Programs

Foodservice Innovators AwardsBest-in-class convenience foodservice retailers are recognized annually in five categories. Category Excellence AwardsOutstanding collaborations between a retailer category manager and their supplier or distributor partner are celebrated in this annual program. Top Women in ConvenienceThis annual program encompasses four categories honoring female leaders throughout the convenience store industry at all levels of their careers.Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment AwardThis annual award celebrates a convenience retail company that commits to gender equality and promotes female leadership and advancement.Technology Leader of the YearSmall and large convenience retailers that demonstrate exceptional vision and innovation in the development and utilization of tech solutions are recognized annually. Future Leaders in ConvenienceThis annual program celebrates the achievements of emerging leaders aged 35 or under who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the U.S. convenience store industry at large.Best New Products AwardsThe most innovative, high-quality products introduced into the convenience channel that meet consumers' evolving needs are honored annually.