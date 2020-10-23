2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Candy/Gum

REV Energy Gum — Peppermint, Rev Gum

Sometimes, drinking coffee or an energy drink just isn't an option, so a good caffeine gum can be the answer to get you through those Zoom meetings or road travel. Rev Energy Gum offers a more consistent dose of caffeine than coffee, without the additional sugars of a coffee creamer. It has 100 milligrams of caffeine, a tasty peppermint flavor and is sugarless, making it ideal for diabetics as well. The activation time with Rev Energy Gum is much quicker than coffee, too, offering the perfect pick-me-up without the sugar crash.