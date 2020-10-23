2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Candy/Non-Chocolate

Starburst Swirlers — Cherry-Lemon, Mars Inc.

Starburst took its very popular individually wrapped square chewy candy and shaped it into one juicy stick, fusing two flavors together. Starburst Swirlers is a great example of innovation that leverages key trends and meets consumer preference by offering a new way to enjoy Starburst. The mashups come in three mouthwatering flavors: Cherry-Lemon, Strawberry-Orange, and Cherry-Strawberry. Cherry-Lemon earned the highest score among testers. The texture is the same as the traditional Starburst square treat, and the two-in-one flavor makes for a nice punch. It's a new way to enjoy a favorite treat, plus the candies come individually packed.