2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: CBD

Forth CBD Soft Chews, E-Alternative Solutions

CBD products are more than just a trend — wellness is becoming front and center in what adult consumers want out of their products. To meet shoppers where they are, Forth CBD Soft Chews are offered at the c-store counter. High-quality Forth CBD is delivered in small two-serving packs, with each chew containing 25 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD. The packs are highly portable and can fit into a pocket, glove box or purse. At a suggested retail price of $4.99 a pack, Forth CBD Soft Chews are an ideal impulse purchase and a perfect opportunity for trial and introductory purchasing without going to a CBD specialty store. Forth CBD Soft Chews are not marketed as nutritional supplements and make no therapeutic claims. Of the fruit flavors available — Cherry-Berry and Citrus — testers liked the latter best.