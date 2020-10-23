Press enter to search
2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Deli Products

10/23/2020

Van's Kitchen 4-Pack Egg Rolls Vegetable, Van's Kitchen

Van's Kitchen Egg Rolls are a versatile offering that meets retailer and consumer demand for Asian flavor. Shipped frozen and sold from a refrigerated case with dipping sauce, this product can be microwaved for immediate consumption or taken home and cooked in a toaster oven, conventional oven, convection oven, air fryer or traditional fryer. Four varieties are offered: Chicken, Pork, Orange Chicken, and Vegetable. Our panelists gave five stars to the quality and were partial to the vegetable version. They felt this is a perfect touch-free solution amid COVID-19 that fills an immediate need as a complete meal or snack solution.

