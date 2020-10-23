2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Edible Grocery

Del Monte Fruit Crunch Parfait — Blueberry, Del Monte Foods

Del Monte Fruit Crunch Parfaits provide a delicious non-dairy alternative to yogurt. With creamy, crunchy and fruit-filled layers of goodness, they are the ideal grab-and-go snack to enjoy any time of day, according to the maker. The parfaits are a coconut-based, non-dairy yogurt alternative with one full serving of real fruit pieces and no artificial flavors or preservatives. Offered in a convenient grab and-go cup, the flavor preferred by our testers was Blueberry. They also liked the crunchy granola layer that is a separate mix-in after opening.