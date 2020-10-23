Press enter to search
2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Flavored Malt Beverages

10/23/2020

Mighty Swell Cherry Lime, Mighty Swell

The hard seltzer train does not seem to be slowing down, not even in a pandemic. Consumers who used to drink it at bars are now buying it for home. Mighty Swell fits the flavor-forward seltzer niche that is overlooked by the zero-sugar and low-calorie alternatives, according to the company. In a 16-ounce can, the beverage boasts 150 calories, 6 grams of sugar, a 5 percent ABV and, unlike some other brands, real fruit juice. Panelists ranked the cherry lime flavor as the best.

