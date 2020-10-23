2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Flavored Malt Beverages
Get great content like this right in your inbox.Subscribe
Mighty Swell Cherry Lime, Mighty Swell
The hard seltzer train does not seem to be slowing down, not even in a pandemic. Consumers who used to drink it at bars are now buying it for home. Mighty Swell fits the flavor-forward seltzer niche that is overlooked by the zero-sugar and low-calorie alternatives, according to the company. In a 16-ounce can, the beverage boasts 150 calories, 6 grams of sugar, a 5 percent ABV and, unlike some other brands, real fruit juice. Panelists ranked the cherry lime flavor as the best.