2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Foodservice/Bakery

Donut Hole Thaw and Serve Glazed Apple Filled Fritter, Baker Boy

The Donut Hole Thaw and Serve line consists of 15 fully finished doughnuts specifically aimed at the convenience channel. Delivered frozen and fully finished, the line provides an easy fix to the labor issues that have left many c-store retailers unable to properly sell doughnuts to meet consumer needs. The products can be sold as singles inside of a bakery case or in a six-pack tray with branded packaging, providing a touch-free option. Our testers thought the six-pack tray was a clever size, simple, and allowed for less waste. The panel was impressed by the quality, freshness and variety of products. The new Glazed Apple Filled Fritter, a folded cinnamon doughnut injected with apple filling, got exceptionally high marks for freshness and texture.