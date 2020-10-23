2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Foodservice/Breakfast
Southwest Muffin Sandwich, Orion Land Mark
The Southwest Muffin Sandwich is a unique breakfast offering that plays on the growing trend of southwestern flavors, featuring sausage, jalapeño, egg and cheese on a chipotle "English" muffin. Our panel said these components were very satisfying, and the sandwich a perfect size. The mild spicy flavor trend continues with this portable, high-flavor offering.