2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Foodservice/Condiment

Keto Vanilla Bean Syrup with MCT, Jordan's Skinny Mixes/GoodWest Industries

Keto Vanilla Bean Syrup with MCT offers a healthier sweetener alternative to the sugar-laden coffee bar and appeals to the keto dieter. This top-selling flavor is now sweetened with Stevia, monk fruit and erythritol. It provides a daily dose of MCT oil, a popular supplement used to aid fat loss, increase energy and reduce cravings, made popular by the keto community. Keto Vanilla Bean Syrup with MCT is the perfect way to make favorite beverages taste indulgent, but without the unwanted calories.