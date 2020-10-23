2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Foodservice/Dinner & Home Meal Replacement

Ready-to-Stretch Sheeted Pizza Dough, Rich Products

Rich's has reimagined pizza dough. Six-inch and 12-inch Ready-to-Stretch Sheeted Pizza Dough is the ideal solution for c-store operators who want to offer high-quality, premium pizza with labor savings. Take the dough out of the cooler, stretch it to your signature shape, and stick it right into the oven. When baked, the flavorful dough cooks to a golden-brown color, a crisp exterior texture and a perfect pizza bite, plus it conveys a fresh-baked aroma throughout the store. The dough also can be used for calzones, Stromboli, breadsticks and more. Introduced in the third quarter of 2019, the product meets Rich's Baseline Clean Label, which means it does not contain artificial colors, flavors and sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup, or hydrogenated oils. It has a 120-day frozen shelf life. Our testers tried the 12-inch size and found it very easy to thaw, handle and cook in a variety of ovens. They called it "authentic" and "not too doughy."