2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Frozen Foods

10/23/2020

Caulipower Riced Cauliflower Baja Style, Caulipower

Caulipower has reinvented riced cauliflower in an exciting better-for-you, better-tasting and more convenient version with the first-ever frozen cup of riced cauliflower. Perfect for a healthy snack, a side dish or lunch on the go, it contains only 3-5 grams of net carbs per serving without any added sugar. The nutritious rice substitute is 100-160 calories per cup, depending on the flavor. Caulipower's Riced Cauliflower comes in three flavors: Baja Style, Curried and Sesame Citrus. Sold in eye-catching packaging that is microwavable, reusable, recyclable and dishwasher-safe, consumers can heat it up and eat it directly from the container.

