2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Frozen Novelties

TWIX Cookies & Creme Ice Cream Bars, Mars Inc.

The winning combination featured in TWIX Cookies & Crème Ice Cream Bars brings two iconic favorites together: cookies and creme, the world's top cookie flavor; and the best-selling cookie bar in the chocolate category, TWIX. This frozen confection is packed with creamy vanilla ice cream mixed with chocolate cookie pieces and smooth caramel topped with crunchy chocolate cookies. The product comes in 2.9-ounce singles that are individually wrapped.