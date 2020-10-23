Press enter to search
2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Other Tobacco Products/E-Cigarettes & Vapor Products

10/23/2020

Legal Lean Disposable Grape Pod Device, Legal Lean

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that 70 percent of American adults suffer from insufficient rest or sleep at least once a month and of those, 11 percent say they get insufficient sleep every night. The Legal Lean Disposable Grape Pod Device is designed to help with relaxation and sleep. The formulation contains zero nicotine and offers up to 300 breaths per device. With the ability to regulate the dosage based upon the number of breaths taken, customers can finely tune their dose according to their overall need. Our testers found this product effective for relaxation and liked the nifty pod unit. The product also has a great grape taste.

