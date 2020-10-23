2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Packaged Beverages/Carbonated Soft Drinks

Sparkling Ice Cherry Vanilla +Caffeine, Sparkling Ice

Sparkling Ice +Caffeine beverages are billed as the perfect blend of taste, hydration and energy, with zero calories and zero crash. Sparkling Ice introduced a new flavor in its +Caffeine line, Cherry Vanilla +Caffeine, pairing red cherry with a sweet vanilla twist. Packaged in a 16-ounce can with just the right amount of fizz, this soft drink is keto-friendly, contains no aspartame, and offers antioxidants and vitamins, including vitamins A, D, B6 and B12. Our panelists liked the "cherry tart taste" and appreciated that the can's design clearly states zero calories and caffeine on the top edge.