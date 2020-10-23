Press enter to search
Close search

2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Packaged Beverages/Carbonated Soft Drinks

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Packaged Beverages/Carbonated Soft Drinks

10/23/2020

Sparkling Ice Cherry Vanilla +Caffeine, Sparkling Ice

Sparkling Ice +Caffeine beverages are billed as the perfect blend of taste, hydration and energy, with zero calories and zero crash. Sparkling Ice introduced a new flavor in its +Caffeine line, Cherry Vanilla +Caffeine, pairing red cherry with a sweet vanilla twist. Packaged in a 16-ounce can with just the right amount of fizz, this soft drink is keto-friendly, contains no aspartame, and offers antioxidants and vitamins, including vitamins A, D, B6 and B12. Our panelists liked the "cherry tart taste" and appreciated that the can's design clearly states zero calories and caffeine on the top edge.

Related Topics

You May Also Like

HighKey Mini Cookies
Candy & Snacks
HighKey Mini Cookies
Sparkling Ice Spiked
Beverages
Sparkling Ice Spiked
Beverages
Seen on the NACS Show Floor: Beverages
New Products and Promotions
Sparkling Ice Mystery Fruit Flavor