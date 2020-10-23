2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Packaged Beverages/Energy Drinks

AMIN.O Energy Sparkling + Electrolytes — Mango Pineapple Limeade, Glanbia Performance Nutrition NA

Consumers can start fast and finish strong with their indoor or outdoor workout with Glanbia Performance Nutrition's AMIN.O. Energy Sparkling + Electrolytes hydration drinks. They offer a combination of 5 grams of amino acids; 100 milligrams of caffeine from natural sources, including green tea and coffee bean extract, to support energy and focus; and electrolytes to support performance, endurance and active living. The sparking beverages are zero sugar and only 5 calories per 12-ounce can. The Mango Pineapple Limeade flavor was light on aftertaste, according to our panel, which also awarded extra marks for zero calories and the addition of electrolytes.