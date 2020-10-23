Press enter to search
2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Packaged Beverages/RTD Coffee

10/23/2020

Black Rifle Coffee Co. ESpresso with Cream, Black Rifle Coffee Co.

Black Rifle is a veteran-owned coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Its new RTD canned espresso is made with coffee-forward flavors, 100 percent Columbian coffee, premium ingredients, and 200 milligrams of caffeine per can. The craft-made coffee beverages feature the right amount of sweetness to balance the coffee-forward flavors, while maintaining lower sugar content than similar products. Two flavor profiles are available: Espresso with Cream and Espresso Mocha. Our panelists liked both, but thought the Espresso with Cream was "kickass good." They liked it super-chilled in the can for the best taste experience.

