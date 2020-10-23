2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Packaged Beverages/RTD Iced Tea

INOTEA Bubble Tea — Honeydew, DD&B Solutions LLC

Popular with a younger following, bubble tea has traditionally been available through cafés, restaurants and do-it-yourself kits at home. INOTEA Bubble Tea is the first of its kind to be sold in c-stores in the U.S. and can be a perfect post-pandemic beverage to enjoy in the safety of one’s home, according to the maker. INOTEA Bubble Tea comes in Taro, Brown Sugar and Honeydew flavors in 16.9-ounce cans. Our testers liked the Honeydew flavor the most, calling it "unique" and a "conversation starter."