2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Packaged Beverages/Sports Drinks

10/23/2020

Powerade Ultra, The Coca-Cola Co.

Powerade Ultra is a highly differentiated and scientifically enhanced sports drink aimed at delivering superior hydration, performance and recovery for modern athletes. Providing benefits for athletes who have longer and more intense workouts, this zero-sugar beverage is infused with creatine, branch amino acids, and B vitamins 1, 3, 6 and 12. The ingredients include 50 percent more electrolytes than Powerade Zero. A unique ION4 Advanced Electrolyte System helps replace the four electrolytes people lose when they sweat: sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium. Of the three flavors, Citrus Blast was our testers’ favorite.

