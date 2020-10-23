2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Packaged Sweet Snacks

Down Home Delights Chocolate Almond Coconut Dessert Bar, Prairie City Bakery

Down Home Delights premium dessert bars are the ultimate indulgent snacking experience for consumers seeking an on-the go comfort food treat. Individually wrapped, they are a perfect pick-me-up for the pandemic. Containing premium, high-quality ingredients with an SRP between $1.59 and $1.79, these bars provide a tremendous value to customers seeking indulgent treats. The simple thaw-and-sell format is easy to execute for store operators, requiring little to no labor, while boasting an impressive 30-day shelf life from thaw. They are moist and chewy. Available in three unique varieties — Oatmeal Carmelita, Apple Cinnamon Crumble, and Chocolate Almond Coconut — our panelists' favorite was the Chocolate Almond Coconut bar, although all three varieties received high marks.