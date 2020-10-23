2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Salty Snacks/Nuts & Seeds

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Honey Roasted, The Wonderful Co.

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Honey Roasted is an easy, no-mess plant-based snack that's kissed with honey, sugar and a pinch of salt for a sweet and savory taste. Launched alongside Chili Roasted, it is one of two distinctive new flavors that allow Wonderful Pistachios to reach two contrasting categories of snacking fans: those seeking heat, and those who enjoy a sweet escape. No Shells flavors have proven to be incremental to the Wonderful Pistachios portfolio, with 38 percent of consumers purchasing No Shells flavors as their first-ever Wonderful Pistachios purchase, according to the company. One of our testers said: "Not cracking the shells? I'm in!"