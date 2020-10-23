2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Wine

Uptown Wine Cocktails — Chocolatini, Southern Champion

Uptown Wine Cocktails are premium, premixed cocktails in six fresh, bold flavors made with real fruit juices and natural ingredients. Each cocktail has a 13.9 percent ABV and is sold in a frosted, 1.5-liter glass bottle. Gluten free and kosher certified, with no high fructose corn syrup, the drinks fulfill consumer demand for great-tasting, ready-to-drink cocktails that can be purchased conveniently from the neighborhood c-store, saving customers time, money and an extra trip to a liquor or grocery store. Across all demographics, the Chocolatini was the highest rated by our testers. Comments included: "Goes down smooth," "refreshing flavor" and "great value size."