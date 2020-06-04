2020 Category Captain for Candy: The Hershey Co.

The Hershey Co. has committed itself to optimize the performance of each confection segment. The company brings tailored insights for each particular store direct to the retailer with its Mobile Customer Insights Center.

One example is its work with GetGo, the Pittsburgh, Pa.-based convenience store chain. Hershey met with the retailer in the Mobile Customer Insights Center in August 2019. Discussions included space allocation, foodservice bundling and Strike Zone Optimization, a best-in-class merchandising strategy that vertically blocks brands in order of velocity. Strike Zone Optimization places the top-performing king and standard bar items in "The Strike Zone," or the most-shopped shelves within a retailer's candy aisle.