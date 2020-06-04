Press enter to search
2020 Category Captain for Health & Beauty Care: Lil' Drug Store Products

04/06/2020

Health and beauty care (HBC) is a small, yet complex category that is typically just one of many categories assigned to a c-store category manager. This category has hundreds of SKUs and multiple subcategories to manage, and experiences constant changes in item numbers, UPCs and product availability. Lil' Drug Store Products (LDSP) provides a turnkey, unbiased and data-driven solution to help retailers and wholesalers maximize HBC sales and profit dollars. 

LDSP utilizes customer-specific data, coupled with syndicated national data, consumer research and a proprietary national retail database, to deliver business reviews, trend analysis and recommendations on products, retail pricing and merchandising. Retailers who partner with Lil' Drug Store Products have seen results like a 10.2 percent increase in dollar sales and 2.2 percent increase in unit sales for a 500-plus-store national chain, and a 20 percent increase in dollar sales for a 300-plus-store chain within the first 90 days of planogram implementation. 

In addition to sales growth, retailers have positive things to say about the process of working with Lil’ Drug Store Products. Retailers have praised LDSP category management for its professionalism and work provided in the transition from a major competitor, calling it the best experience to date in working with another category manager. Another commented: "Your recommendations are spot on! Data is objective; follow-up is very quick; sales and profits speak for themselves."

