2020 CSNews Virtual Technology Leadership Series

10/07/2020

10/07/2020

Check out Day 1 of the CSNews Virtual Technology Series, a 3-part event featuring leaders in the industry discussing today's important issues. This session features:

The Digital Future for Convenience Stores 

  • Fireside Chat with Art Sebastian, Vice President Digital of Casey’s General Store
  • Roundtable Discussion with panelists Art Sebastian - Casey’s General Store, Jeremie Myhren - Road Ranger, Howard Hyche - Double Quick/Refuel, and Mike Welsh - Mobiquity

Sponsored by Mobiquity

 

Watch the Video Watch the Video

