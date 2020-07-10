2020 CSNews Virtual Technology Leadership Series
Check out Day 1 of the CSNews Virtual Technology Series, a 3-part event featuring leaders in the industry discussing today's important issues. This session features:
The Digital Future for Convenience Stores
- Fireside Chat with Art Sebastian, Vice President Digital of Casey’s General Store
- Roundtable Discussion with panelists Art Sebastian - Casey’s General Store, Jeremie Myhren - Road Ranger, Howard Hyche - Double Quick/Refuel, and Mike Welsh - Mobiquity
Sponsored by Mobiquity