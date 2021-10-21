2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Alternative Snacks/Energy Bars

CLIF Bar Duos, CLIF Bar & Co.

CLIF Bar Duos were designed based on the insight that for some moments, a standard CLIF Bar can be too big, provide too many calories, or provide too much of one flavor. With its fun, square shape and flavor combinations, CLIF Bar Duos bars deliver nutrition for sustained energy in a smaller, single bar that combines top-selling CLIF Bar flavors, such as Chocolate Brownie + Crunchy Peanut Butter, and Chocolate Brownie + White Chocolate Macadamia Nut. At 190 calories or less and providing 6-7 grams of protein, it's ideal for times when consumers crave their favorite CLIF Bar flavors, but want less calories.