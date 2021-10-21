2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Candy/Chocolate

Reese's Big Cup with Pretzels, The Hershey Co.

Reese's Big Cup with Pretzels takes one of Americans' favorite salty snacks and stuffs it inside a favorite candy, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. This new addition to the Reese's lineup is a perfect pick-me-up as an afternoon snack, and will satisfy the sweet (and salty) tooth. The Hershey Co. feels so good about this offering that it is making it available in two sizes: standard and king size. Hershey's newest twist on sweet and salty deliciousness was a big hit with our test panelists who gave the item two thumbs up for taste.