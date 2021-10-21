2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Candy/Gum

ORBIT Mega Pack — Peppermint, Mars Wrigley

Mars Wrigley's ORBIT gum brand recognized the drastic shift in shopping habits in 2020 and the consumer demand for bulk pack types and larger pack sizes for at-home happenings. The ORBIT Mega Pack is the brand's first upsize pack, containing 30 pieces so that people can chew more gum whether at home or on the go. It is not only portable, keeping the gum fresh and offering shelf longevity, but it is also the first-ever Mars Wrigley product to partner with How2Recycle, providing consumers in much of the U.S. with a more sustainable option, including a step-by-step guide on how to recycle the pack. The ORBIT Mega Pack is available in Peppermint and Spearmint flavors. Our testers liked the Peppermint best.