2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Foodservice/Breakfast

Market Sandwich — Sausage & Jalapeno Bacon with Egg & Cheese on a Biscuit, E.A. Sween Co.

This breakfast sandwich is not your average sausage biscuit. It is made with a fried egg, jalapeno bacon, sausage and cheese on a flaky biscuit. Packed with protein, it is a hearty, tasty breakfast for consumers' on-the-go lifestyles and a premium sandwich you would expect to get at a coffee shop or diner. E.A. Sween says the product is bringing new life to the breakfast category at c-stores with its high-quality ingredients. Our panelists agreed that the taste is a cut above traditional c-store breakfast fare. Additional varieties include turkey sausage and vegetarian options.