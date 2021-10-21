2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: General Merchandise

Scripto Hybrid Jet Flame, Calico Brands Inc.

The Scripto Hybrid Jet Flame is the newest refillable lighter available on the market, and is designed to be the perfect crossover of a multipurpose lighter and a pocket lighter. Featuring an eco-friendly refillable tank and a superheated jet flame, it is aimed at providing convenient lighting while keeping hands safely away from the flame. It's perfectly suited for lighting campfires, barbecues, hookah bowls, and many other outdoor and indoor activities with reliability and ease. The Scripto Hybrid Jet Flame Lighter appeals to multiple demographics and it’s sized for optimal convenience.